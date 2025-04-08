Gurugram: 68.85 Lakh Challans Issued For Using Phone While Driving

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued Rs 68.85 worth of challans against 1,372 traffic violators while using mobile phones while driving in March.

According to the traffic police officers, as per the instructions of Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Traffic Headquarters/Highway Satyapal Yadav, a special checking campaign was conducted by Gurugram Traffic Police in March with the aim of curbing the drivers using mobile phones while driving.

“During this special checking campaign, vehicles were checked at various places by different police teams of Traffic Police, Gurugram, and challans were issued as per the traffic norms against the traffic violators,” Satyapal Yadav, ACP (traffic), said.

He said that under this campaign, a total of 1,372 drivers were found using mobile phones while driving by the police teams in the previous month, against whom challans were issued as per the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act; the total fine amount was 68.85 lakh.

"Traffic Police, Gurugram, for the purpose of safe, smooth, and systematic operation of traffic, is checking the drivers while using mobile phones and taking action against them as per the rules, and this special checking campaign will continue in the future as well," he said.

He added that, therefore, Gurugram Police appeals to all the drivers/road users to ensure compliance with the traffic rules so that there is no loss of life or property and the traffic operation remains smooth and systematic.

Gurugram Traffic Police had also issued challans worth Rs 5.32 crore against 53,215 helmetless drivers in March.

An official said that out of these 53,215 challans, 33,265 challans worth Rs 3.32 crore were also issued against pillion riders.

"The main objective of the Gurugram Traffic Police is to make the journey easy and safe by conducting the traffic in an organised and smooth manner. For smooth, easy, and systematic operation of traffic, Gurugram Police takes action as per rules against those who violate traffic rules," Virender Vij, DCP (traffic), had said.