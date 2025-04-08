David Moore & Partners Announces Search For Electrical Contractors For Roll-Up Deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Moore & Partners is a leading a search for electrical contractors to join a roll-up acquisition deal.

The firm is looking for electrical and mechanical companies with more than $10 million in annual sales. Ideal candidates will be located on the East Coast, preferably in the Southeast. Companies may provide residential, commercial construction, or industrial services. "We want companies with regular earnings growth and a strong customer base," Moore said. "The owners may be planning to retire or for other reasons are ready to sell."

David Moore & Partners has deep experience in this sector. In the last two quarters, the firm completed five construction deals, the largest valued at $60 million.

Interested companies can contact David Moore & Partners at [email protected] or 843-478-8883.

David Moore & Partners offers merger and acquisition services in the manufacturing, tech, healthcare and construction fields. The full-service firm provides business brokering, investment banking, closing services, valuations and capital raises.

Services include due diligence engagements, buyer consultation, seller representation, capital consulting, and exit planning. The company also consults on employee stock ownership plans, generational transfers, divorce and estate liquidations.

David Moore has advised businesses and individuals for more than 20 years.

SOURCE David Moore & Partners

