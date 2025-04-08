Woolpert Welcomes Chief Growth Officer Aaron Golden To Drive Strategic Growth

The longtime sales executive and leader will advance the firm's global organic growth and major strategic initiatives.

DAYTON, Ohio, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has hired Chief Growth Officer Aaron Golden to advance its strategic growth plan by expanding into new markets and driving connectivity and collaborative sales globally. Golden, an accomplished sales executive and leader, brings over 20 years of experience helping companies accelerate revenue and market growth through building and supporting high-performing, cross-collaborative global teams.

Prior to joining Woolpert, Golden served as senior vice president of global sales at location technology firm TomTom, where he led the enterprise team to overdeliver on expectations and helped the firm achieve sustainable market expansion across the globe.

Working with Woolpert's leadership team, Golden will focus on expanding Woolpert's global brand presence and embracing cross-functional collaboration-aligning sales, marketing, and service delivery teams to streamline go-to-market efforts and enhance client support. With the completion of five strategic acquisitions in the last three years, Woolpert entered 2025 with more than 2,700 staff across five continents and an annual revenue of more than $650 million.

"What excites me most about this new opportunity with Woolpert is the chance to contribute to a culture where people are empowered, ideas are appreciated, and there's a clear vision for sustainable, intentional growth," Golden said. "I see tremendous potential to build on Woolpert's strong foundation, accelerate opportunities in emerging markets, and continue developing teams that are dedicated to making a difference."

Golden noted that Woolpert's people-first approach aligned with his personal leadership style.

"What stood out right away to me is Woolpert's commitment to not only delivering excellence, but doing so with integrity, collaboration, and a genuine investment in its employees," Golden said. "I'm energized by Woolpert's mission to positively influence communities and industries through innovative solutions, and I look forward to helping foster a growth-minded culture where our teams feel empowered to innovate, lead, and excel."

Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said Golden was selected for this role due to his demonstrated ability to develop and execute multi-year growth strategies, while prioritizing relationships with clients, partners, and colleagues.

"Aaron has a coveted combination of long-term vision and present-day focus, which has enabled him to be an exceptional catalyst for strategic growth and innovative ideas throughout his career," Churman said. "He brings a cross-functional and collaborative leadership style that ignites solutions and motivates positive change throughout an organization. We're excited to have him on board."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm and has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert .

