Tee Up 4 St. Jude: Charity Golf Tournament Comes To Bear Creek Golf Club On June 9

Tee Up 4 St. Jude Tournament Announcement on June 9, 2025, at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, CA

MURRIETA, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Investment Advisory Group is proud to present Tee Up 4 St. Jude , a charity golf tournament benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® , on Monday, June 9, 2025 , at the prestigious Bear Creek Golf Club .

This inaugural event brings together local leaders, business owners, and community members for a meaningful day of golf, giving, and goodwill, all to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

Tee Up 4 St. Jude will bring together members of the community, local leaders, business owners, and individuals who want to make a meaningful impact on St. Jude and the families they serve. With multiple sponsorship opportunities available, you're invited to join us-whether by playing in the tournament, becoming a sponsor, or making a donation. Every contribution supports St. Jude's world-renowned research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"My family has been giving to St. Jude for over two decades," said Reid Abedeen, Managing Partner at Safeguard. "Last year, I had the honor of sharing our connection to St. Jude on stage at a national financial conference. What I didn't expect was to be reunited with a family we had formed a connection with years ago-live on stage. Standing there, reunited after nearly eight years and hearing the child's father speak about how St. Jude changed their lives-it was one of the most powerful moments of my career. That moment reminded me just how special this mission is. St. Jude holds a special place in the hearts of our entire team, and this tournament is our way of bringing the community together to support something bigger than ourselves."

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. It is because of generous supporters St. Jude can provide children with cutting-edge treatments not covered by insurance, at no cost to families.

For more information, to register, or to view sponsorship opportunities, visit:

About Safeguard Investment Advisory Group

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group is a retirement planning and wealth management firm dedicated to creating amazing retirements for the families they serve through a disciplined approach rooted in education, integrity, and earned trust.

Learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® by going to .

