Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Board-Certified Medical Oncologist And Hematologist Sunil Rohatgi, MD To Citrus County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD said, "Dr. Rohatgi is a talented young physician who has received training from some of our country's top medical schools and is skilled in the most advanced precision oncology therapies."

Dr. Rohatgi received his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. He completed internal medicine residency training at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and a fellowship in oncology/hematology at New York University College of Medicine in New York City.

"Dr. Rohatgi values the opportunity to have a meaningful impact on patients' lives and support them through their journey, offering both cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care. We are delighted to welcome him to our team of cancer experts in Citrus County," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker .

Learn more about Dr. Rohatgi by clicking here .

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute