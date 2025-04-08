Synchrony Announces Integration With Adobe Commerce To Support Merchants With Innovative Financing Options

STAMFORD, Conn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, (NYSE: SYF ), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a new integration with Adobe Commerce to help merchants grow their business by offering more flexibility and choice in financing to their customers.

In today's competitive market, the ability to provide customers with longer-duration, convenient payment options is essential. With this integration, thousands of merchants that host websites on Adobe Commerce can offer the Synchrony product suite to accept Synchrony credit cards with extended term promotions and offer Pay Later installment financing at checkout online.

"Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy," said Florin Arghirescu, SVP, Chief Product Officer, Synchrony. "We are excited to offer joint customers the flexibility in financing to build deeper customer relationships while growing their business."

"Flexible financing options have been shown to increase average order size and encourage repeat business," said Jason Knell, Sr. Director, Content & Commerce Partners at Adobe. "Synchrony's integration with Adobe Commerce to offer more financing options magnifies growth opportunities for our joint merchants by enhancing the shopping experience."

Synchrony single and multi-product eCommerce solutions are designed to enable business growth and help increase sales for online businesses on leading eCommerce platforms. To learn more, visit: .

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Tyler Allen

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED