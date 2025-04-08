Inventhelp Inventor Develops Cell Phone Accessory To Enhance Movie Watching (HOF-422)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to enhance your viewing experience when watching movies and videos with your cell phone," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the EASY SCREEN. My hands-free design allows you to easily enjoy a larger screen at home, while traveling or commuting."

The invention provides a more convenient way for cell phone users to watch movies and videos on a larger screen. In doing so, it offers an enhanced viewing experience. As a result, it increases comfort and entertainment. It also eliminates strain associated with watching a video on a small phone screen. The invention features a portable and hands-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners, travelers, commuters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-422, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED