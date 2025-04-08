Goldbook Financial Hires Managing Director, Wealth Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sharon brings over three decades of leadership experience in wealth management and a deep understanding across a broad range of investment solutions and services including financial planning, estate planning, advisory programs, protection strategies, and alternative investments. She will serve as a trusted partner and collaborator, leveraging her experience and expertise to assist our advisors in helping their high net worth (HNW) clients preserve, grow and transfer their wealth to the individuals and causes they care about.

Victor Goldman, CEO of GoldBook stated, "We could not be more delighted than to welcome Sharon Perhac to the GoldBook family. Her wealth of knowledge and extensive experience working on Wall Street will be an invaluable asset to our advisors and clients alike."

Prior to joining GoldBook, Sharon was the head of the HNW Wealth Strategist Team at MassMutual, responsible for providing support to advisors with their HNW and UHNW clients. Sharon spent over 12 years overseeing Merrill Lynch's eastern Connecticut and western Massachusetts markets where she was responsible for leveraging the firm's resources to support the professional growth of financial advisors, increase revenue, and improve client satisfaction for HNW clients. Sharon also spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley, where Sharon led the launch of the firm's financial-planning platform and fee-based brokerage account, as well as the relaunch of its cash management account and related banking services. Sharon began her career as a financial advisor on Wall Street with Smith Barney.

About GoldBook Financial

GoldBook Financial is a wealth management firm and community partner committed to protecting our clients' financial future. We are an award-winning firm comprised of industry-leading financial services professionals who focus on building long-lasting relationships with their clients and serve as trusted financial advocates. For more information, please visit us at .

