US Digital Pathology Market Worth US$2.01 Billion By 2029 With 13.1% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global US Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach US$2.01 billion by 2029 from US$1.05 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.1%. The US digital pathology market is growing due to technological innovation, the increasing use of telepathology, the growing incidence of chronic conditions, and the affordability of diagnostic solutions. The growing use of digital pathology in medical education and research is also supporting market growth. Data security and patient confidentiality are major concerns for the widespread adoption of digital pathology.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " US Digital Pathology Market "

248 - Tables

47 - Figures

By Based on Scanners segment, In the US, the digital pathology market is classified based on type into scanners, software, and storage systems. In 2023, the scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment. The high demand for scanners is attributed to continuous technical improvements, such as improved imaging resolution, increased scanning speeds, and greater automation capabilities. Such innovations have optimized pathology workflows, saving time and labour costs, rendering scanners a key tool in contemporary US pathology laboratories.

By Based on type, the US digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for accurate, efficient, and timely diagnostic services. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer, is fueling the demand for accurate pathological evaluation to inform treatment choices. Digital pathology enjoys a host of benefits over conventional approaches, including sophisticated image analysis, enhanced storage and retrieval of pathology slides, and effortless sharing of images for second opinions and collaborative diagnostic work.

By end users, the US digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, hospital and reference labs, and research and academic institutes. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms accounted for the largest share among end users because of several significant reasons. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely heavily on digital pathology to develop drugs, discover drugs, and tailor treatments to individual needs. The image acquisition and analysis speeds of digital pathology enable the rapid and precise analysis of tissue samples, greatly simplifying drug development. High-throughput screening and computer-based image analysis allow large data sets to be analysed quickly, essential in identifying drug candidates and defining how they act upon biological tissue.

Request Sample Pages :

Prominent players in the digital pathology market include Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Hologic, Inc. (US), Corista (US), Indica Labs Inc. (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Objective Pathology Services Limited (Canada), OptraSCAN (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan).

Study Coverage

The report details the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the US digital pathology market and forecasts the market till 2029. It also provides a qualitative and quantitative description of different segments considered for the US digital pathology market. The report gives a detailed overview of the market across the US.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Services Market

AI in Pathology Market

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED