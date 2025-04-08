MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 APRIL 2025 AT 5:30 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Resolutions of the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc on 8 April 2025, Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Aki Jaskari, Jaakko Ossa, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

On 8 April 2025, the organizing meeting of the Board elected Jaakko Ossa to continue as Chairman of the Board and Carl Petterson as Vice Chair.

The Board of Directors appointed three permanent committes: Risk Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

The members of the Risk Committee are Irma Gillberg-Hjelt (Chair), Aki Jaskari and Juha Volotinen.

The members of the Audit Committee are Carl Pettersson (Chair), Kati Riikonen and Irma Gillberg-Hjelt.

The members of the Remuneration Committee are Juhana Brotherus (Chair), Jaakko Ossa and Aki Jaskari.



OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.