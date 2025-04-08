Firefighter Air Coalition And Illinois Fire Service Institute Boost Firefighter Safety Through More Air, More Time

New training alliance with IFSI will teach firefighters hands-on skills in air supply technologies increasing fireground performance at high-rise fires

- Jim Keiken, Illinois Fire Service Institute DirectorINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation's leading authority on firefighter air management, and the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI), the statutory State Fire Academy for Illinois, today announced that the two organizations will team up to offer specialized training for firefighters responding to fires at commercial and residential structures, with a new emphasis on preparing for the fire attack at big-box, high-rise and other mega-sized buildings.The collaborative venture will train first responders from across Illinois and the US at IFSI training facilities, giving firefighters new skills and resources to excel at long-term fire response, rescue and personal safety with a new emphasis on air management and hands-on application in the latest air supply technologies including air standpipe systems for high-rise structures. The main IFSI training campus in Champaign, Illinois is one of a few in the nation to offer high-rise training capabilities.“The partnership should be seen as a great assurance to firefighters that they have powerful allies committed to advancing and supporting their air safety and productivity on the fireground. By sharing resources and working collaboratively with the IFSI, the FAC can reach more firefighters than ever before to address the universal issues affecting firefighters in managing their air supply while equipping them with new skills and resources for the fire attack at today's mega-sized buildings.” – Mike Gagliano, president, Firefighter Air CoalitionThrough the More Air, More TimeTM initiative launched by FAC recently, the two organizations will focus more intensely on time as a critical factor in extending a firefighter's working air supply. IFSI students will receive hands-on training on air management techniques and new air supply technologies including air standpipe systems, continuous breathable air solutions, SCBA charging, mobile air storage, and other custom tools.Visitors at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC), the largest fire and EMS conference in North America, held April 7-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana, can glimpse these new technologies at the FAC Booth (#12011). In addition, the IFSI (Booth #12007) is one of the venues featuring training opportunities, including two days of H.O.T. training focused on Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) operations under live fire conditions.Understanding the Mega-Sprawl Building ChallengeIncreasingly, across the country and around the world building footprints are expanding vertically and horizontally. From big box warehouses to high-rise multi-use facilities, the new mega-sized structures pose significant challenges to firefighters who must respond to fires with a limited air supply to extinguish, rescue and protect. Fires in these structures are more intense, complex, and destructive, as the mega-warehouse fire in Plainfield, Indiana demonstrated.Post-fire analyses of notable large structural fire events such as the Plainfield devastation underscore the need for proactive measures, including increased fire prevention, improved fire suppression capabilities and greater firefighter preparedness, including advanced firefighting technologies and training. Air management training is a critical element of the new educational resource kit.Air is the firefighter's lifeline. Without air, there is no fight. Therefore, managing the firefighter's air supply more efficiently or responsibly is a strategic requirement for the fire attack at high-rise and big-box behemoths. And fortunately, extending air resupply is an increasingly viable option for firefighters.More air equals more time - more time for attack, extinguishment, search and rescue. Illinois Fire Service Institute Director, Jim Keiken, states,“IFSI is proud to partner with the Firefighter Air Coalition. Building strong partnerships allows IFSI to connect the most advanced tools, equipment, technology, and information with our students. It is through these collaborations that we can support our mission of Helping Firefighters Do Their Work Through Training, Education, Information, and Research.”Getting Fit to FightFire departments that take advantage of the latest air management technologies such as air standpipes, continuous breathing solutions, mobile air stations, air supply and resupply are better equipped to help their firefighters mitigate the devastating risks associated with a wide variety of structural fires while safeguarding the health and safety of their firefighters.In addition to firefighter training, the More Air, More TimeTM movement helps educate municipal leaders, developers and risk managers about the obstacles fire departments and firefighters face in protecting these huge buildings and the people inside. Without sufficient air, the interior attack, search and rescue processes are jeopardized. For building owners and municipalities, liability risks are sigificantly increased.About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter air safety education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air supply and resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.Visit aircoalition for more information.

Depending on Air

