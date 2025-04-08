South Carolina's New Tuition-Free Public Virtual Middle School Is Here: Odyssey Online Learning Opens Enrollment

Odyssey Online Learning expands to serve grades 6–8 with a flexible online program for the 2025–26 school year

- Mrs. Ashley Owings, Executive Director, at Odyssey Online LearningCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big news for families across South Carolina: Odyssey Online Learning is launching a tuition-free public virtual middle school for students in grades 6 through 8 - and enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is now open.Families can apply today at .This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Odyssey, a trusted leader in virtual education for high school students across the state. The new middle school program offers students the freedom to learn from anywhere, without sacrificing the structure, support, or community of a traditional school."We are beyond excited to introduce Odyssey Online Learning's new middle school! A place where creativity, collaboration, and curiosity come together to create an unforgettable learning experience,” said Mrs. Ashley Owings, Executive Director, at Odyssey Online Learning.“Get ready for a fresh approach to education and endless opportunities to grow."Odyssey's virtual middle school will offer:- Certified teachers leading live, interactive classes- Personalized Learning Opportunities for Students.- Electives and extracurriculars to support well-rounded growth- A strong emphasis on critical thinking, digital literacy, and collaboration- Providing students with the tools, resources, and confidence to take control of their learningWhether students are seeking more academic flexibility, a supportive alternative to traditional schooling, or simply a new way to thrive - Odyssey Online Learning's Middle School program is designed to meet them where they are and help them succeed.Enrollment is Now Open!Families can apply online at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/enrollment-application. For more information, visit or contact Kelly Studebaker, Director of Enrollment and Compliance, at ... or (803) 904-3577.About Odyssey Online LearningOdyssey Online Learning is a tuition-free, public virtual school serving students across South Carolina. With a commitment to student-centered education, Odyssey Online Learning provides flexible, high-quality learning experiences designed to meet individual needs and set students up for long-term success.

