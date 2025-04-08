Bitgo And Voltage Partner To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments Via Lightning Network

Voltage , the premier Lightning Payments Platform, today announced that it has partnered with BitGo , a leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, to enable faster, cheaper, and more efficient Bitcoin transactions. This industry-first collaboration empowers exchanges, neobanks, payment providers, and fintech innovators to scale digital asset transfers with unmatched speed, cost efficiency, and institutional-grade security.

BitGo's extensive client network will be able to seamlessly integrate the Lightning Network into its products, making instant, low-cost Bitcoin payments more accessible than ever. As a Bitcoin-native company that pioneered multi-signature security, this integration marks a return to BitGo's roots-now bolstered by the most advanced scaling solution for Bitcoin transactions. By combining BitGo's industry-leading wallet security with the fastest payment network in crypto, this partnership lays the groundwork for the widespread adoption of Lightning.

Why This Matters

The integration of Voltage's Lightning Network infrastructure with BitGo's secure custody solutions marks a major step forward for the digital asset ecosystem by:



Bridging institutional-grade security with Bitcoin's fastest and most cost-efficient Layer 2 solution.

Enabling instant Bitcoin transactions that are more than 90% faster and 90% cheaper than traditional on-chain transfers.

Allowing BitGo's large customer base to leverage one of the fastest-growing networks in crypto.

Paving the way for seamless stablecoin transactions via the Lightning Network. Accelerating mainstream adoption by equipping financial institutions with secure, high-performance payment rails for Bitcoin and stablecoins.

The BitGo-Voltage partnership sets a new benchmark for instant, low-cost Bitcoin and stablecoin transactions with institutional-grade security. By integrating Lightning payments, it enhances Bitcoin's enterprise utility and offers a scalable, efficient alternative for stablecoin settlement – providing fintech leaders with the next generation of digital asset payment infrastructure.

