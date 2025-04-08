African Development Bank Group President Appoints The United Kingdom Parliamentarian Andrew Mitchell As Senior Advisor On A Pro Bono Basis

The African Development Bank Group ( ) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has appointed the Right Honourable Andrew Mitchell as his Senior Advisor for resource mobilization and policy issues on a pro bono basis.

Rt. Hon. Mitchell, whose appointment is effective 7 April 2025, will provide strategic advice on emerging global and regional development issues and high-level political stakeholder engagement.

Returning to a previously held role where he provided pro bono advice to the Bank, Rt. Hon. Mitchell is passionate about Africa's development and has extensive knowledge and experience in managing the complexities of global resource mobilization.

Commenting on his appointment, Rt. Hon. Mitchell said,“It is a great pleasure to return to provide pro bono support to the African Development Bank Group's brilliant team in this advisory role. Under Dr. Adesina's leadership as President, the Bank has gone from strength to strength, delivering real change and development for people across Africa.”

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Adesina, said, "The Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell, former Minister of State for Development and Africa of the United Kingdom, has been a great supporter of Africa and the African Development Bank's work. He will advise and support me on a pro bono basis in our efforts to navigate the complex global dynamics of mobilizing more resources for Africa globally”.

