Foodbank Competition Winner

MENAFN - Pressat) Southend Foodbank is excited to announce the results of its first-ever Southend Foodbank Design Challenge, where local schools from Southend and Rochford were invited to design a "Thank You" sticker for the foodbank's 2025 supermarket collections. The competition sparked creativity and enthusiasm, with over 120 entries submitted by students from six participating schools.

The challenge aimed to engage young people in the important work of Southend Foodbank while giving them the opportunity to contribute to its mission of supporting the community. Students were tasked with creating a design that would capture the spirit of gratitude for those donating to the foodbank's cause.

After careful consideration by a panel of volunteers, trustees, and staff, the winning design was selected. The talented winner, Rico Thomson, a student from Bournemouth Park Academy, Southend, impressed the judges with his thoughtful and vibrant design. In addition, two runners-up were chosen from Westerings Primary School and Friars Primary School, both submissions showcased strong artistic expression and a meaningful connection to the foodbank's mission.

“We are thrilled with the response from local schools, and we were blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness shown in all of the submissions,” said Samantha, Community Fundraiser of Southend Foodbank.“It's fantastic to see the next generation getting involved in such a meaningful way. The winning design has now been printed and will be distributed at our supermarket collections from 1st April 2025 onwards. We are excited to see Rico's design in print and we hope it will inspire others to support the food bank.”

Southend Foodbank extends its heartfelt thanks to all the students who participated and to a thank you to the schools that took part in this community challenge. We look forward to running the competition again next year and look forward to more schools taking part.