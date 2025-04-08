John Mckee Joins Enceladus Partners

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enceladus Partners ( ) is pleased to announce that John McKee has joined the firm as a Partner. In John's 20+ year private equity career, John has focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams in the middle-market, with a particular focus on the industrial and services sectors. His background is a natural fit for Enceladus as the firm is focused on creating win-win partnerships with business owners and management teams through growth, high performance, and aligned incentives.

"We are excited to welcome John to Enceladus Partners," said Russ Spieler, Managing Partner at Enceladus. "John and I have known each other for over 15 years and I am excited to now officially be working together to continue to grow Enceladus."

John Coiro, Partner at Enceladus and former owner and CEO of Allentown, Inc. said, "John's expertise, industry experience, and vision align perfectly with our values and goals, and I am excited for this new phase of growth for Enceladus Partners."

"I am excited to join Enceladus Partners and work alongside such a talented team," said McKee. "I look forward to connecting with business owners and intermediaries to introduce Enceladus Partners and our partnership-first approach to investing."

Prior to joining Enceladus, John was a Partner at GreyLion, which spun out of Perella Weinberg Partners in 2020. GreyLion managed private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.9 billion. He was also a Partner at Weston Presidio, which managed private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $3.3 billion. John also worked at Greenbriar Equity Group, a private equity firm focused on the transportation sector, and he started his career working in investment banking at JP Morgan and Compass Partners International.

John earned an MBA from The University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business and a Finance degree with a Computer Science minor from Georgetown University.

About Enceladus Partners

Enceladus Partners is a family office focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams of small to mid-sized businesses. Investing the firm's capital along with a network of limited partners, our flexible investment approach allows our partners to find the right solution for their needs. The firm is guided by our core values of honesty, integrity, transparency, and open communication. Learn more at EnceladusPartners

Press Contact:

Russ Spieler, Managing Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Enceladus Partners

