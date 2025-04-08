Farinart Enters The Baking Mixes Market

SAINT-LIBOIRE, QC, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Farinart , a specialist in grain and seed processing and blending for the baking industry, today announced the diversification of its capabilities to enter the baking mixes market. The company now has a dedicated production site located in Saint-Cyrille, Quebec, equipped with a state-of-the-art industrial dry blender and flexible packaging machinery for various formats (400 g, 2 kg and 22.7 kg). This new facility will be used to produce a wide range of customized baking mixes with standardized quality at every batch.

This new expansion will allow the company to tap into new revenue streams. "As the baking mixes sector is predicted to continue to grow, it seemed only natural to embrace this trend and strategically enter the market, says Elisabeth Brasseur, Farinart's VP Sales & Innovation. We see a rising demand for locally sourced products, and we are well positioned to meet this need, as we support and work closely with farmers across Quebec and Canada. Most of the grain we process comes from North American farms. More than 40% of our grain is sourced from Quebec farmers and 25% is obtained from farmers in the rest of Canada. This will allow us to simplify our customers' supply chain, who will have fewer items to purchase, control and store."

According to Dessert Mixes market analysis, consumers are looking for cleaner labels and healthier options. The decision to enter this new market also aligns with the mission of Farinart, which is to support bakeries and retailers with private labels in launching unique, healthy and innovative products, while simplifying their operations. Using sustainable and clean-label ingredients, the Farinart R&D team can create healthy, nutritious, tailor-made concentrates and ready-to-use baking mixes, such as brioche bun and potato roll bases, as well as cookie, cake, brownie, muffin, pancake, waffle and granola bar mixes. Our bakery mixes will make it easier to address consumers' dietary restrictions and preferences (organic, clean-label, allergen-free or vegan options). We have effective quality assurance procedures in place to produce blends with specific allergen restrictions: "with sesame, without soy," "with soy, without sesame," "without sesame and soy." All our facilities are SQF certified and peanut- and nut-free.

About Farinart

Farinart is a privately held company operating four (4) plants in Canada. Sourcing organic, conventional and regenerative agricultural ingredients, Farinart specializes in the development of customized cereal blends, baking mixes, sprouted grains and specialty flours for the baking industry. View our product offering

SOURCE Farinart Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED