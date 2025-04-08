USOP And Mid State Orthopaedic Break Ground On Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center In Alexandria, LA

"The ability to provide advanced procedures in a this setting means better access, better outcomes, & lower costs."

Transforming Orthopedic Care with an Advanced ASC Model

The new ASC will feature eight operating suites, including two dedicated procedure rooms, robotic-assisted surgical technology, advanced C-arm imaging, and an in-house MRI suite-replacing the current mobile unit to enhance diagnostic capabilities. By leveraging USOP's proprietary best practices and operational expertise, the center is designed to streamline patient flow, reduce complications, and optimize surgical outcomes.

"This ASC is a testament to the power of USOP's model-giving independent orthopedic groups the resources and expertise to build high-performance surgery centers that deliver world-class care," said Steve Holtzclaw, MD, MBA, CEO of USOP. "By investing in cutting-edge ASCs like this one, we're setting new standards for orthopedic surgery, improving efficiency for practices, and reducing costs for patients."

Expanding Access to High-Quality, Cost-Efficient Surgery

USOP's ASC model enhances operational efficiency and increases revenue capture for its partner practices while significantly reducing costs for patients by shifting complex procedures away from hospital settings. For Mid State Orthopaedic, this project represents a transformative step, enabling the practice to offer outpatient total joint replacements in a dedicated ASC setting-an approach that delivers better outcomes and lower costs compared to traditional hospital procedures. This shift also positions Mid State to participate in bundle payment programs, further increasing accessibility and affordability for patients.

"Our goal has always been to provide patients with the highest level of orthopedic care in the most efficient setting possible," said Michael J. Leddy III, MD , senior orthopedic surgeon at Mid State Orthopaedic. "With this new ASC, we're bringing best-in-class technology, streamlined surgical processes, and a superior patient experience-right here in our community."

Beyond the clinical and financial benefits, the new facility will offer a concierge-level surgical experience that hospitals typically do not provide. Patients will receive personalized, white-glove service in a state-of-the-art environment designed to optimize comfort, convenience, and recovery. By combining advanced surgical capabilities with a patient-centered approach, Mid State's new ASC will set a new standard for orthopedic excellence in Central Louisiana.

A Milestone for Mid State Orthopaedic

The facility's design also includes two new clinic halls, alleviating current capacity constraints and enabling future growth as Mid State continues to recruit top-tier physicians. Additionally, the project is expected to create approximately 30 new jobs, reinforcing Alexandria's position as a regional hub for specialized medical care.

"This groundbreaking marks a major step forward-not just for Mid State, but for the entire region," said Scott Coleman, CPA, MBA, CEO of Mid State Orthopaedic. "The ability to provide advanced orthopedic procedures in a state-of-the-art setting means better access, better outcomes, and lower costs for our patients. We are excited to partner with USOP to make this vision a reality."

About USOP

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is the nation's leading orthopedic management services organization, supporting a network of 10 premier orthopedic practices across the Southeast. By focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and physician alignment, USOP empowers practices and physicians to thrive in an evolving healthcare landscape.

