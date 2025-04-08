Exascale Computing Market Size To Surpass USD 29.58 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Demand For High-Performance Computing In AI, Healthcare, And Defense | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The exascale computing market is witnessing rapid expansion due to the growing need for high-performance computing (HPC) across multiple industries. Pune, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exascale Computing Market Size Analysis: “ The Exascale Computing Market size was USD 3.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.96% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) [HPE Cray EX235a, HPE Slingshot-11]

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) [IBM Power System AC922, IBM Power System S922LC]

Intel Corporation [Intel Xeon Max 9470, Intel Max 1550]

NVIDIA Corporation [NVIDIA GH200 Superchip, NVIDIA Hopper H100]

Cray Inc. [Cray EX235a, Cray EX254n]

Fujitsu Limited [Fujitsu A64FX, Tofu interconnect D]

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) [AMD EPYC 64C 2.0GHz, AMD Instinct MI250X]

Lenovo Group Limited [Lenovo ThinkSystem SD650 V3, Lenovo ThinkSystem SR670 V2]

Atos SE [BullSequana XH3000, BullSequana XH2000]

NEC Corporation [SX-Aurora TSUBASA, NEC Vector Engine]

Dell Technologies [Dell EMC PowerEdge XE8545, Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F]

Microsoft [Microsoft Azure NDv5, Microsoft Azure HPC Cache]

Amazon Web Services (AWS) [AWS Graviton3, AWS Nitro System]

Sugon [Sugon TC8600, Sugon I620-G30]

Google [Google TPU v4, Google Cloud HPC VM] Alibaba Cloud [Alibaba Cloud ECS Bare Metal Instance, Alibaba Cloud HPC Cluster]

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.47 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.96% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Growing Need for High-Performance Computing (HPC) Drives Exascale Adoption Across Research, AI, Industrial Applications, and Government Initiatives

Exascale Computing Market Witnesses Rapid Transformation with Rising Adoption Across Key Industries

Exascale computing is rapidly changing due to aggressive adoption across many industries. The report reveals useful information regarding the major growths parameters like the adoption rates, the R&D expenditure, developments in energy efficiency, funding, and algorithms & software. High-performance computing is in demand across healthcare, finance, aerospace and defense, which is rapidly driving demand for more advanced supercomputing systems.

The U.S. Exascale Computing Market size was USD 0.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.70% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. exascale computing sector has grown considerably in recent year, propelled by sizeable national investments devoted to high-performance processing for military needs, scientific inquiry, and machine intelligence. Additionally, snowballing requirements for AI-driven tools, enormous information evaluation, and cloud calculating services are stoking wider market growth across diverse fields. Meanwhile, certain public and private organizations are concentrating on novel methods to maximize the benefits of exascale technologies for a broad range of users.

Segment Analysis

By End-Use, Government & Defense Dominate Exascale Computing Market, While Healthcare & Biosciences Poised for Rapid Growth

The Government and Defense segment dominated the exascale computing industry in 2023, accounting for approximately one-third of earnings, propelled by substantial investments in sophisticated military simulations, intricate cryptography activities, and sophisticated intelligence functions. High-performance computing is indispensable for armed forces applications, covert surveillance tactics, and domestic security. The perpetually increasing necessity for sophisticated computational might in customized healthcare, intricate bioinformatics, and intricate disease modeling is hastening adoption. As medical progress broadens its horizons, exascale computing will play a pivotal part in revolutionizing scholarly inquiry and breakthrough medical advancements.

By Component, Hardware Dominates Exascale Computing Market, While Services Segment Gears Up for Rapid Growth

The Hardware segment accounted for 54% of the exascale computing market. Industry is investing in top scientific computing hardware, a must if one wants to gain an inch on overall computational performance. In the Services segment, on the other hand, it appears this era of prosperity is only set to intensify further. In today's era of data-oriented technology, businesses need to ensure they have the right guidance that will streamline installations and optimize whole chains of operation. Support from specialists who understand complex computing environments, that perhaps do not even utilize traditional HPC solutions to run middleware components, plays a vital role in improving efficiency as well as keeping deployments issue-free.

By Deployment, On-Premises Exascale Computing Dominates Market, While Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Rapid Traction

In 2023, the On-Premises sector grabbed the lion's share of the exascale computing market with 55%; this was due in no small part to its indispensability for government and research applications demanding high security as well as real-time data crunched industrially. Defense, intelligence, and scientific research industries are the main three camps of on-premises infrastructure. Because there they conduct their missions live. On the other hand, the Cloud-Based segment of the industry is growing fast. This rise can be attributed in part to a need for scalable and cost-effective computing solutions. Cloud-based exascale systems offer flexibility, reduced infrastructure costs, and improved accessibility.

Exascale Computing Market Segmentation:

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud-based

By End Use



Government & Defense

Healthcare & Biosciences

Financial Services

Research & Academia

Manufacturing & Energy Others





North America Dominates Exascale Computing Market, While Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America took the greatest part in the exascale computing market, with 36% of its earnings. This large share was made possible by extensive government investment in HPC for defense, scientific research, and space exploration. Key technology players and institutions in motion, along with the U.S. Department of Energy's exascale projects, ensure that the region will still be on top.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve a CAGR of 29.76% between 2024 and 2032. China, Japan, and India, with their national exascale projects and increasing R&D investments on computing technology in fields like biotechnology, deep learning, big data processing and AI development, along with government support for supercomputing initiatives, are pushing the region's exaclass market expansion.

Recent Developments



November 2024 : HPE announced that El Capitan became the world's fastest supercomputer at 1.742 exaflops, ranking among the top 20 most energy-efficient systems. HPE now holds the top three positions in global exascale computing, supporting AI-driven research in national security, energy, and healthcare. March 2024 : NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell platform, featuring the world's most powerful GPU with 208 billion transistors. This advancement significantly enhances AI model efficiency, large-scale computation performance, and energy efficiency, reducing power consumption by up to 25x.

