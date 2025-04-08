Convocation Of The General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Of SUTNTIB AB “Tewox”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On the initiative of the Management Company LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB (the“Management Company”) and in accordance with the Management Company's decision of 7 April 2025, Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) of the closed-end real estate investment company AB „Tewox“, the, company's code 305733600, registered office at Jogailos st. 4, 01116 Vilnius, Lithuania (the Company) is hereby convened to be held on 30 April 2024 at 13:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company.

Proposed agenda for the Meeting:

Approval of the Company's separate and consolidated management reports and audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2024.Approval of the Company's profit (loss) allocation for 2024.Formation of the Audit Committee and approval of its guidelines.Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association and approval of a new version of the Company's Articles of Association.

Registration of the attendees shall start at 12:00 a.m.

Persons who are shareholders of the Company on the date of the Meeting, either in person or by proxy, or persons with whom an agreement of transfer of the voting right has been concluded, shall be entitled to attend, and vote at the Meeting.

Participants coming to the Meeting shall be required to bring a document of proof of identity. Persons authorised by shareholders must have a power of attorney or another document certified in accordance with the law.

All material on the Agenda of the Meeting being convened, draft resolutions on each item on the Agenda, other documents and information related to the exercise of shareholder's rights may be obtained at the registered office of the Company.

Contact person for further information:

Rūta Abromavičienė, Senior Legal Officer of UAB“LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT”

