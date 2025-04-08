Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah Achieves Certified Autism CenterTM️, Supporting Al Madinah's Vision as the First Autism Certified CityTM️ in Saudi.

- Mr. Fahad Ibrahim Al Sayegh, General Manager of Dar Al Iman

AL MADINAH AL MUNAWARAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah officially achieves the Certified Autism CenterTM️ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ). This certification is a significant step in Tamakkon's initiative to establish Al Madinah as the first Autism Certified CityTM (ACC) in the Middle East, reinforcing the city's commitment to accessibility and inclusion for autistic individuals and their families.

"We don't just serve customers; we serve people. IBCCES certification is not just about ticking a box; it's about building a bridge of empathy and knowledge. By understanding the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, we're not only creating a more inclusive environment, but we're unlocking the potential of a diverse and talented workforce, amplifying our ability to connect meaningfully,” says Mr. Fahad Ibrahim Al Sayegh, General Manager of Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah.”“And also, in today's diversified environment, sensory sensitivity is a reality we must acknowledge. The Certified Autism CenterTM certification equips our team with the knowledge and tools to navigate those realities, improving our service delivery and strengthening our organizational resilience."

With this certification, the hotel has implemented autism-friendly practices, including specialized staff training to ensure a more inclusive and supportive guest experience. The hotel has also introduced sensory-friendly accommodations, such as a designated low-sensory space within the business center and tailored dining options to meet diverse sensory and dietary needs.

“We are honored to support Tamakkon's groundbreaking vision for Al Madinah as the first Autism Certified CityTM️ in the Middle East. The commitment of Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah to accessibility and inclusivity sets a powerful example for hospitality providers across the region,” says IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb.“By prioritizing autism-friendly services and training, the hotel is making a profound impact on tourism and the guest experience in one of the world's most visited cities.”

This initiative not only enhances the guest experience for autistic individuals but also contributes to a larger movement toward accessibility and inclusion in the hospitality and tourism industry across Saudi Arabia.

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah is also listed on the IBCCES Accessibility App directory, which is free for users to download. Through the directory, users are able to view the hotel's location, the accommodations they offer, their address, contact information and hours of operation. This app provides individuals with information and resources related to finding certified organizations and sensory-friendly spaces, as well as navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the Accessibility App helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

IBCCES has been a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years, working with healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. As more families seek destinations that prioritize accessibility, IBCCES remains the only global credentialing board providing comprehensive training and certification led by subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and

AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals.

Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah

Dar Al Iman InterContinental Madinah offers an unparalleled experience of refined hospitality in the heart of the holy city "City of the Prophet". Conveniently located within the courtyard of the Prophet's Mosque. A mere 20-minute drive from the airport, our luxury hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, round-the-clock room service, secure private parking and an on-site café.

Savour a variety of international culinary delights in our all-day dining restaurant and enjoy the convenience of being close to the city's Islamic sites and premier shopping destinations.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity,

and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower

professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they

serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in

autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides

training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading

benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and

organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified

CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that

ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed

an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process.

The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification

for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter

– free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified

locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

