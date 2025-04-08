Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Center Of Excellence Designation At Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness

Lonnie Martinez, CEO, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness

CIHQ COE Stroke Care & Rehab Services

CIHQ COE Rehabilitation Services

The Designation by CIHQ Recognizes Reunion Rehab Hospital Inverness as an Industry Leader in Rehabilitation Services and Stroke Care

- Lonnie Martinez

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness was recently surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and has successfully met the requirements for the Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care, which is a dual certification.

This designation recognizes both the exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation from a disabling disease or injury, as well as the specialized rehabilitation and medical treatments provided to patients who have suffered a stroke.

"I am proud of our team for achieving this distinct designation as a Center of Excellence in rehabilitation services and stroke care,” said Lonnie Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness.

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess the adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, and interviews with the hospital's rehabilitation team and hospital leadership and also included patient interviews.

"Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving this Center of Excellence designation supports that mission," said Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners .

"CIHQ commends Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness on the achievement of this Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care. This designation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellence in care and services provided to their communities. We appreciate the partnership with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and value the strong relationship greatly," stated Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ.

About Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located near the Denver Tech Center and Centennial communities at 372 Inverness Dr S, Englewood, CO 80112. The state-of-the-art hospital provides comprehensive inpatient physical and medicine rehabilitation therapies to patients throughout the metro area. The rehabilitation hospital is a three-story inpatient rehabilitation hospital with 40 private rooms and two therapy gyms that opened in 2022. The inspired rehab care team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries. Their goal is to help patients regain their highest possible level of function and return to enjoying life.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

