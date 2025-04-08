Cafrino Gaming Accelerates Innovation In The Booming Sweepstakes Casino Market With Advanced Poker Solutions

Cafrino Gaming Poker Product

- Mike MurphyIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sweepstakes casino market is experiencing remarkable growth, with revenues to reach $6.9 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. Amid this dynamic landscape, Cafrino , an established iGaming developer since 2014, is poised to lead with its cutting-edge Poker API, comprehensive White Label platform, and bespoke Custom Development services.A B2C to B2B Advancement: Cafrino Gaming's Strategic DevelopmentInitially recognized for its consumer-facing house brand, NLOP (National League of Poker), Cafrino is widening their focus beyond Business-to-Consumer (B2C) to emphasize on their Business-to-Business (B2B) solutions. This strategic development underscores their commitment to empowering operators with industry-leading poker experiences; therefore, making high-quality online poker more accessible to millions of players worldwide.Cafrino was established in 2014, as a pioneering iGaming developer in innovative poker solutions. The focus has always been on providing exceptional gaming experiences specifically in the world of online poker. Capitalizing on their B2B products arose from a clear market gap: the largely absent ability to play poker in the social casino space. With 60 million online poker players in the U.S. alone and an estimated 100 million players globally–imagine a world where social casinos and online poker collided?Cafrino's CEO, Mike Murphy states,“With new social casinos launching almost weekly, the industry is growing rapidly. Yet, most platforms are missing out on the engagement and monetization opportunities that poker brings.” There's a whole world of opportunity being missed, but why? Well, it's known throughout the industry that developing a world-class poker product is not easy. The development of a luxury poker product takes time and perfection to get it right, which is why Cafrino is a force to be reckoned with.What sets Cafrino apart from its competitors, as their Account Executive, Christine Newman states,“We doesn't just make a product to sell, we have used this product for over a decade serving 2 million players an elite online poker experience.” Cafrino's B2B solutions plan to break barriers to entry for all social casino platforms. Adding poker to social casinos allows for overall player monetization, and the poker products that Cafrino provides enhance player experience and retention.How You Can Partner with Cafrino GamingCafrino sets themselves apart from competitors by having extensive knowledge of not only the development of a fully integrated poker API, but their own longevity in the social casino space. Providing the best-in-class service to its partners is the added bonus! With sweepstakes and social casinos finally being a major topic of conversation amongst the iGaming world, Cafrino is the front-runner for social casinos to partner with. You can book a demo with them today to see how their poker products can best launch your online social casino platforms.

