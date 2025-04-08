South Sudan Opposition Forces Refuse To Assemble In Designated Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Juba, April 8 (IANS) The Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-in-Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), South Sudan's opposition party, on Tuesday rejected the orders from the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) for its troops to assemble in government-controlled areas.

Lam Paul Gabriel, spokesperson for the opposition forces led by First Vice President Riek Machar, currently under house arrest, said they are an independent movement that takes orders from its leadership rather than from the SSPDF.

"This is completely a misplaced assumption of command by the SSPDF. The SPLM/A-IO is an independent national movement that only takes its orders from its leadership and commanders," Gabriel said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

"The SSPDF does not in any way command or influence the SPLM/A-IO forces and armed civilians under its areas of control," he added.

This came after Monday's directive from the Chief of Defence Forces, calling on SPLM/A-IO soldiers who had recently gone into hiding following clashes between the two forces near Juba to report to SSPDF outposts or barracks, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The SPLM/A-IO therefore directs all its forces and armed civilians in its controlled areas to remain armed and vigilant at all times as the SSPDF has already waged a full scale war against the peace and citizens of South Sudan," Gabriel said.

Tensions escalated after an early March attack by the White Army, aligned with the SPLM/A-IO, on a military base in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

On March 7, the White Army killed several SSPDF soldiers and a General who were being evacuated by the United Nations in the volatile town of Nasir. The incident prompted the arrest of several high-ranking SPLM/A-IO officials in Juba.