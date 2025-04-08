BJP Leader Shakuntala Bharti Refutes FIR, Explains Ram Navami Yatra Route Change As Safety Measure

MENAFN - IANS) Aligarh, April 8 (IANS) BJP leader and former mayor Shakuntala Bharti, along with senior members of the Durga Maharani Mandir Sewa Samiti, has been booked for allegedly violating police guidelines by altering the traditional route of the Kaali Mela Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami.

The incident, which occurred on April 6, has sparked tension in the city, leading to a scuffle between two groups and an FIR being lodged at the Delhi Gate police station.

According to police officials, the procession, led by Bharti, deviated from the pre-approved route and passed through sensitive areas of the city. The altered path reportedly caused unrest among locals, as the procession entered a Muslim-dominated area. A scuffle broke out when some people objected to the procession's entry into the locality. The situation was eventually controlled by the police.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Bharti and other members of the committee under BNS Section 223 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant). The police have said that the traditional route for the Shobha Yatra has been followed for years, and any deviation from it is unacceptable due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Shakuntala Bharti defended the route change. Speaking to the media, she claimed that the organising committee had informed the concerned authorities about the route change in advance.

“We had written to the authorities regarding the change in the procession route this year,” Bharti said. "The route was changed because the old path had narrow lanes with projections and balconies, which posed a safety risk. We even requested a survey to be conducted, as the narrow lanes were unsafe for the procession. Last year, four people were injured due to an electric shock during the procession. No route is more important than a person's life."

Bharti said,“We are not afraid of the case registered against us. We are ready to face any challenge. We live and die for the nation. My question is, why didn't the administration stop us when we were following the old route? If the authorities had informed us, we would have followed their directions. The administration did not object, which is why the procession took this route. The administration was cooperated with, but despite that, an FIR has been registered. We accept this challenge, but I must also point out that the route was changed because of the narrow alleys. The old route had become impossible for the procession to pass through safely. My Muslim brothers also watched the procession with love, and there was no disruption during the event. So, why did the police file an FIR?”