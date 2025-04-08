403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bombardier
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Bombardier : Today announced that its Global 8000 business jet program is progressing to plan, with its first Global 8000 production aircraft continuing in the assembly phase in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada. Major components from Bombardier facilities were delivered per plan and the aircraft is progressing through the high-tech manufacturing process toward planned entry-into-service (EIS) in 2025. Bombardier shares T.A are trading unchanged at $76.11.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment