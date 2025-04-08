403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Cineplex : Reported box office revenues of $29.5 million for March 2025. Disney's Snow White and Mickey 17 led the box office for the month. The previous year saw the exceptional success of Dune: Part Two, directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, and Kung Fu Panda 4-the two biggest releases of both March and Q1 2024. These 2024 films set a high benchmark and performed well in our circuit, with Cineplex significantly outperforming the domestic box office on these two titles in March 2024. Cineplex shares T are trading up $0.01 at $9.21.
