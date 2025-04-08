403
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : Will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8 at 6:00 am ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. shares T are trading up $0.26 at $23.80.
