Geopolitical Shifts And Regional Sovereignty Discussed At ADA Political Forum

The panel session titled“Geopolitical Changes and Their Impact on Regional Sovereignty”, held as part of the VII ADA Political Forum at Karabakh University, has concluded, bringing together international experts and policymakers to discuss strategic challenges and opportunities in a changing global landscape, Azernews reports.

The session, moderated by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), focused on the shifting global power balance and its implications for national sovereignty, regional stability, and responsible partnerships.

In his remarks, Shafiyev pointed out the complexities of international diplomacy, recalling that during the occupation of Karabakh, some politicians from the United States, Canada, and the Czech Republic frequently advised Azerbaijan to accept the status quo.“Despite these attitudes,” he stated,“Azerbaijan succeeded in restoring its territorial integrity.”

Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, Çağrı Erhan, emphasized Karabakh's strategic significance, calling it a cultural, industrial, and tourism center of Azerbaijan.“The prolonged occupation of Karabakh was a key source of instability in the South Caucasus,” he said.“Today, Azerbaijan stands as a powerful state that has reclaimed its territorial integrity.”

Rachael Rudolph, a researcher at the Beijing Institute of Technology, highlighted the central role of economic development in sustaining peace.“Establishing trade partnerships, investment channels, and institutional ties not only reduces foreign dependency but also reinforces economic stability at both local and regional levels,” she noted.“We often hear that the world is becoming a multipolar system. In such a world, multilateralism is vital. The more partnerships we build, the more access we gain to diverse opportunities and resources.”

István Kiss, Executive Director of Hungary's Danube Institute, stressed Hungary's longstanding friendship with Turkic nations. “I've always admired the Turkic peoples. Hungary has consistently supported them and will continue to do so. Being part of the Turkic world is a great privilege,” he remarked.

Professor Hongsheng Sheng from China's Shanghai University of Political Science and Law spoke about how global events manifest within individual nations. He emphasized China's support for dialogue and mutual understanding.“Economic and social development will further promote peace and create a favorable environment for regional stability,” he said.

The session concluded with a Q&A segment, allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers on the pressing issues of regional and global importance.