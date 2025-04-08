Belgian PM Announces EUR 1B Aid Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Belgian government will provide Ukraine with a EUR 1 billion aid package this year and plans to allocate at least EUR 1 billion in annual military support throughout its current term.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I'm pleased to be here to announce that our new government has decided to continue our humanitarian support. Our Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot is here, as well as our Minister of Defense, who is proud to announce a new EUR 1 billion assistance package for 2025. Our ambition is to provide at least EUR 1 billion in bilateral military aid every year during my term in office. Our ministry has a number of things it intends to do shortly," he said.

De Wever also expressed strong interest in establishing Belgian defense production in Ukraine, announcing the signing of four related contracts today.

"We must help Ukraine build its own defense capabilities, and we must also rearm Europe in the face of renewed Russian aggression. I believe we should work together to see how our private sector can be encouraged to invest in Ukraine and build capabilities for our defense industry," De Wever said.

De Wever arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, April 8, accompanied by Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Defense Minister Theo Francken.