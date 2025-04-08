SES Completes Rescue Operations At Site Of Missile Attack In Kyiv
This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.
“Emergency and restoration work in the Obolon district has been completed,” the statement said.Read also: Rescuers continue clearing rubble after Russian missile strike in Kyiv
As reported, on April 6, a fire broke out in a furniture shop in Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile attack in the Obolon district . 13 cars parked next to the office center were damaged, with the upper floors partially destroyed. One person was killed in the shelling and three others were injured.
Photo: SES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment