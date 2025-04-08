Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SES Completes Rescue Operations At Site Of Missile Attack In Kyiv

SES Completes Rescue Operations At Site Of Missile Attack In Kyiv


2025-04-08 10:12:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have already completed rescue operations in the Obolon district of the capital at the site of the April 6 missile attack.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

“Emergency and restoration work in the Obolon district has been completed,” the statement said.

Read also: Rescuers continue clearing rubble after Russian missile strike in Kyiv

As reported, on April 6, a fire broke out in a furniture shop in Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile attack in the Obolon district . 13 cars parked next to the office center were damaged, with the upper floors partially destroyed. One person was killed in the shelling and three others were injured.

Photo: SES

MENAFN08042025000193011044ID1109404126

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search