SES Completes Rescue Operations At Site Of Missile Attack In Kyiv

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

“Emergency and restoration work in the Obolon district has been completed,” the statement said.

Rescuers continue clearing rubble after Russian missile strike in

As reported, on April 6, a fire broke out in a furniture shop in Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile attack in the Obolon district . 13 cars parked next to the office center were damaged, with the upper floors partially destroyed. One person was killed in the shelling and three others were injured.

