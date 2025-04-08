Defense Forces Eliminate Russian Paratrooper Omaralinov, Involved In War Crimes In Bucha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 24-year-old Russian soldier Ruslan Omaralinov, who committed war crimes in Bucha as part of the 234th Pskov Air Assault Regiment.

This was written in Telegram by Armed Forces Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan, Ukrinform reports.

“Minus the scum who committed atrocities in Bucha in February - March 2022, Omaralinov Ruslan Olehovich, Pskov. Death to the enemies,” the message reads.

Russian media report that Omaralinov recently lived in Pskov.

Photo from the Myrotvorets websiteAccording to some reports, he was killed in the Belgorod region, according to others - in the Kursk region.

Soldiers from the 234th Air Assault Regiment from Pskov, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Artem Horodilov, were involved in the killings on Yablonska Street, where the largest number of Bucha victims were found. Journalists from The New York Times have identified 22 soldiers who were present when the residents were killed. This is reported in a video published by the newspaper following an eight-month investigation.

Evidence suggests that the killings were part of a deliberate and systematic effort to ruthlessly secure the road to Kyiv. Soldiers interrogated and executed unarmed men and killed people who unwittingly crossed their paths - whether children fleeing with their families, locals hoping to find food, or people simply trying to return home on their bicycles.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the occupation, Russians killed more than 1,700 people in the Bucha district, including 43 children.

The first photo: Oleh Revega