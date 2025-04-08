Aviatrix® And Megaport Partner To Encrypt The Hybrid Edge, Enabling Zero Trust Workloads And Resilience Amid Rising Threats

Partnership Delivers Connectivity and High Speed Encryption Without Hardware Bottlenecks, Meeting Evolving Industry Compliance Mandates

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyberattacks surge in volume and sophistication, hybrid enterprise networks face increasing pressure to secure data in motion. Recent guidance from CISA and major regulatory frameworks underscore what forward-looking enterprises already know: unencrypted traffic between on-premises and cloud environments is a liability-both in terms of regulatory compliance and operational risk.

To address this growing threat, Aviatrix® , the cloud network security company, and Megaport , a leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, today announced an expanded partnership that provides Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption (HPE) across Megaport's global network fabric. The result is a secure, software-defined solution for hybrid cloud connectivity that helps organizations reduce exposure, meet new compliance standards, and operate with confidence.

Encryption Is No Longer Optional

Recent threat campaigns, including those from Salt Typhoon and ransomware variants like Medusa , have demonstrated how attackers exploit unencrypted traffic to move laterally between data centers and cloud environments. In response, government agencies have updated cybersecurity frameworks, requiring encryption of all traffic in transit across hybrid networks. However, traditional hardware-based encryption solutions like MACsec are often cost-prohibitive, complex, and too slow to deploy.

"Today's enterprises have diverse secure transit and cloud connectivity needs, driven by evolving cyber threats, AI advancements, and proliferating cloud applications," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst at Futuriom. "As organizations modernize to meet their business demands, they require agile, software-defined security solutions that can elegantly connect diverse networking silos. Aviatrix and Megaport are delivering the security and visibility essential for protecting global multicloud networks."

Aviatrix and Megaport's integrated solution addresses the evolving threat landscape by providing enterprise-grade encryption through software, eliminating the delays and hardware lead times associated with legacy approaches. Enterprises can now protect sensitive data from edge to edge, implement zero trust workload policies, and ensure complete visibility into traffic flowing across hybrid networks.

Securing the Hybrid Enterprise with Speed and Simplicity

With Aviatrix Transit on Edge now integrated with Megaport's NaaS platform, organizations gain:



High-performance encryption for all traffic between cloud and on-premises

Rapid failure detection and path remediation via Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD)

Fine-grained traffic engineering using BGP Communities Centralized visibility and policy enforcement, supporting Zero Trust architectures

These capabilities provide a strategic advantage by enabling security teams to respond faster to threats, reduce the risk of compliance violations, and simplify connectivity across multiple cloud providers and data centers.

"It's essential for us to have technologies that give us the flexibility to rapidly scale and adapt our cloud networking strategies as needed," said Brent Fowler, Senior Network Engineer at Republic Airways. "The combination of Aviatrix and Megaport delivers the network support we require, enabling our IT team to concentrate on critical business priorities. The solutions we've put in place empower us to navigate the fast-paced demands of our industry with confidence, ensuring our operations remain secure and efficient."

Future-Proof Security Built for the Cloud Era

"Our customers face increasingly complex cyber threats across hybrid and multicloud environments," said Michael Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Megaport. "Delivering High-Performance Encryption across our network solutions provides a flexible, efficient, and software-driven way to achieve comprehensive security and resilience, reinforcing our commitment to future-proof networking solutions that can handle evolving security demands."

"In today's threat environment, encryption isn't a luxury, it's a necessity – and hardware-based approaches simply can't keep pace," said Doug Merritt, Chief Executive Officer at Aviatrix. "Aviatrix and Megaport are redefining secure hybrid cloud connectivity by extending the cloud operational model to the edge with a software-based approach. We deliver enterprise-grade security, network visibility, and operational control – simplifying deployments and allowing our customers to operate with confidence, knowing they have the most advanced, scalable, and resilient network protection available without waiting for hardware."

Aviatrix is a proud sponsor of Megaport World 2025 , starting in Australia/New Zealand/APAC and onward to North America July 2025. For more information on Aviatrix and Megaport's work together, please visit aviatrix/aviatrix-and-megaport/ or megaport/integrations/aviatrix .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. As cloud infrastructures become more complex and costly, the Aviatrix Cloud Network Security platform gives companies back the power, control, security, and simplicity they need to modernize their cloud strategies. Aviatrix is the only secure networking solution built specifically for the cloud, that ensures companies are ready for AI and what's next. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading secure multicloud networking certification, Aviatrix unites cloud, networking, and security teams and unlocks greater potential across any cloud.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 930+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport .

