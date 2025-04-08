MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced it has received a Great Place to Work® Certification for the fourth consecutive year, in recognition of the company culture and employee workplace experience. This year, 83% of employees said it's a great place to work-that's 26 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Panasonic Earns 2025 Great Place to Work CertificationTM for Fourth Consecutive Year

Continue Reading

"Our culture thrives on collective wisdom-it's where trust takes root, ideas flourish, and innovation comes to life," said Megan Myungwon Lee, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Being recognized by Great Place to Work for four years in a row affirms the strength of our culture and the consistency of our employee experience. If we are asking our people to show up fully every day, then as an employer, we must do the same."

Panasonic employees surveyed by Great Place to Work continue to report a strong sense of inclusion, engagement, and community. Overall, employees reported feeling that Panasonic is a physically safe place to work (96%), that you are made to feel welcome when you join the company (90%), and that people across all backgrounds and identities are treated fairly. This includes strong perceptions of fairness across sexual orientation (94%), race (92%), and gender (91%)-reflecting our broader commitment to inclusion and respect.

"Being recognized by Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year reinforces what our employees continue to tell us-we are creating a workplace where people feel safe, seen, and supported," said Liz Almeida, Chief Human Resources Officer of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "These results show that our commitment to inclusion, fairness, and belonging isn't just a statement-it's part of our culture. We're proud that so many of our people feel they can be themselves at work and are welcomed from day one."

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Panasonic stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at:

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM list. Learn more at greatplacetowork and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2024, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at href="" rel="nofollow" panasonic/u

Connect with Panasonic North America:

LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED