Galaxy Surfactants Pioneers Next-Gen Beauty Innovations At In-Cosmetics Global 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8th April 2025: Galaxy Surfactants, India's leading manufacturer of surfactants and specialty care ingredients, is set to make a remarkable impact at the in-cosmetics Global Exhibition 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This premier industry event will serve as a platform for Galaxy Surfactants to reinforce its position as an innovative, customer-centric, and sustainability-driven partner of choice.
As the industry grapples with increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance ingredients, Galaxy is bringing forward cutting-edge formulations that align with the latest market trends. The company will showcase innovations designed to enhance product efficacy, safety, and environmental responsibility. A key highlight will be the introduction of its next-generation preservative technology, a breakthrough in natural and eco-friendly ingredients that cater to the growing demand for clean beauty solutions.
At the exhibition, Galaxy will offer an immersive experience through dedicated zones focused on innovation and scientific advancements. The Innovation Zone will feature revolutionary ingredient that redefine consumer experiences, while the Sensory Bar will allow visitors to explore a unique formulation by Galaxy that deliver superior texture, feel, and efficacy. Additionally, an exclusive R&D Tour will provide attendees with a quick interaction with Galaxy's experts on an innovative formulation in Feminine Hygiene category. A Technical Seminar led by the company's experts will delve into preservative science and sustainable ingredient technologies, providing insights into the future of personal care.
“Our participation at In-cosmetics Global 2025 comes at a pivotal moment as the personal care segment continues to expand, driven by rising consumer demand for high-performance and sustainable products,” said Mr. K. Natarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Galaxy Surfactants.“We are excited to introduce innovations that set new benchmarks in green chemistry. This platform is instrumental in shaping next-generation formulations that align with evolving industry needs while strengthening our position as a trusted partner in personal care innovation.”
With a steadfast commitment to eco-conscious development, Galaxy Surfactants continues to integrate green chemistry principles, biodegradable surfactants, and energy-efficient manufacturing into its operations. The company is focused on creating solutions that not only enhance the consumer experience but also contribute to a more sustainable future for the beauty and wellness industry.
Industry professionals, formulators, and brand leaders attending In-cosmetics Global 2025 are invited to visit Galaxy Surfactants' booth to explore the future of personal care innovation.
About Galaxy Surfactants
Incorporated in 1980, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Performance and Specialty Care ingredients with over 210 product grades catering to the Beauty, Home Care, and Wellness markets. These ingredients are essential in everyday products for skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, lotions, detergents, and cleaning solutions. Rooted in the ethos of sustainable growth and driven by innovation, Galaxy Surfactants is committed to fostering new energy in the HPC ingredients space by challenging existing assumptions. The 'Consumer to Chemistry' value proposition addresses the requirements and needs of consumers, with Green Chemistry serving as the foundation for recent ground-breaking innovations.
With cutting-edge sustainable innovations and excellent customer support, Galaxy stands as a 'Partner of Choice' to leading MNCs, Regional and Local FMCG brands.
