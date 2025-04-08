Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives UNAMI Head

2025-04-08 10:06:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Tuesday UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Mohamed Al-Hassan on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting at Bayan Palace, both sides tackled the latest developments and UNAMI's activities to help Iraq in this regard. (end)
