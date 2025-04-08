403
Kuwait FM Receives UNAMI Head
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Tuesday UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Mohamed Al-Hassan on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting at Bayan Palace, both sides tackled the latest developments and UNAMI's activities to help Iraq in this regard. (end)
