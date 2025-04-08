Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Gov't Delays Visual Presentation On Work Plan

2025-04-08 10:06:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's government has postponed a visual presentation on its work plan that was initially slated for April 10, its communication center said on Tuesday.
The delay comes as part of efforts to ensure that the presentation would take into account recent developments and current happenings, subsequently allowing for a more complete and inclusive work plan, it added, citing that a new date for the visual display would be announced after technical matters are sorted out. (end)
