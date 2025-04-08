Latest 'Mission: Impossible' To Premiere At Cannes: Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The latest and last instalment of "Mission: Impossible" starring Tom Cruise is set to premiere at the Cannes film festival next month out of competition, the festival announced on Tuesday. "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", which is intended to be the last episode in the series, is one of the most hotly awaited blockbusters of the year and is set for release in cinemas worldwide from May 17.