Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions Joins Forces With Integrity To Boost Operational Efficiency And Enhance Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm thrilled to welcome Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions to the Integrity family," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Kirk and Jamie are kind-hearted, passionate leaders and their dedication to serving others is evident in how they run their business. They share Integrity's essential commitment to giving back with a long history of community involvement that is a true inspiration. By leveraging Integrity's industry-leading platform of technology and support, Kirk and Jamie can streamline their operations and focus even more on building the lasting relationships that have been the hallmark of their business. They can also access our forward-thinking network of like-minded partners that will allow them to thoughtfully collaborate, innovate and grow. I can't wait to see what we will achieve together!"

Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions helps seniors feel confident and prepared for what life brings by offering final expense, Medicare and supplemental health plans. With more than four decades of combined industry experience, team members are passionate about training agents to understand client and community needs. They also often accompany agents on applied learning experiences in the field. This foundation of experience and trust among agents and clients has led to more than 20 years of consistent growth. The agency extends its compassion and care beyond clients by supporting a local veterinarian hospital and animal rescue center. The Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions team has contributed to these causes for more than 20 years, consistently dedicating a portion of its sales to their efforts.

"Integrity is a pinnacle in our industry. From its impeccable leadership to its innovative technology and solutions, the organization is impressive in every way," said Kirk Biddle, President of Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions. "We've always been dedicated to giving our agents every opportunity to succeed. As an Integrity partner, we can further empower them by using Integrity's groundbreaking model and expansive systems and resources. Our team can better meet the needs of our communities by staying at the forefront of technology while remaining fully compliant. Integrity's platform has deepened our desire to grow our business and serve more people - our future as a company has never been brighter."

"Giving back and advocating for better opportunities for those who need them is very important to us and we were impressed to learn Integrity shares that vision of service," said Jamie Biddle, Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions. "We've built strong ties with our agents and our community by always prioritizing their needs. Those relationships are core to our success. It's incredibly meaningful to better serve our stakeholders by offering Integrity's holistic solutions to meet their needs. To us, this is so much more than just a partnership - it's joining an unrivalled network of leaders we can connect with and contribute to. Being a part of Integrity is the start of greater things to come, and we can't wait to see what's on the horizon."

By partnering with Integrity, Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions gains access to world-class technology and extensive resources built to help agents thrive in today's evolving marketplace. Integrity's comprehensive platform includes LeadCENTER , a highly actionable agent solution delivering applicable leads in real time. It also includes LifeCENTER and MedicareCENTER , which offer instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities and seamless integration with Ask IntegrityTM , a proprietary AI-driven and voice-activated digital assistant. All of Integrity's technology and solutions work together cohesively to streamline policy management and forge deeper connections with clients.

An Integrity partnership is also the gateway to a fast-growing partner platform built to enhance opportunities for connection, collaboration and expansion. Integrity's partner network brings together luminaries from many of the country's leading insurance and financial services companies who are focused on creating holistic solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of today's consumers. Their combined efforts increase efficiencies and make experiences simpler, more beneficial, and ultimately more human for consumers.

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit .

Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. Founded in 2001 by Kirk and Jamie Biddle, the senior-focused agency specializes in final expense, Medicare and life insurance solutions, with a strong commitment to personalized service. Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions is built on a solid foundation of deep relationships and hands-on agent training and support, working to ensure that every agent and client feels valued. Beyond insurance, the agency is dedicated to community service, supporting animal welfare initiatives and local charitable causes. By combining industry expertise with a heart for service, Mid-Atlantic Marketing Solutions continues to provide agents and clients with the resources and guidance they need to succeed. For more information, visit .

