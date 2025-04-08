Care Fertility And U-Ploid Biotechnologies Announce Research Collaboration To Improve Egg Quality In Women Of Advanced Maternal Age

OXFORD, England, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Fertility, a leading fertility treatment provider, and U-Ploid Biotechnologies, a pioneering reproductive health biotech, today announces a research collaboration aimed at improving egg quality and improve fertility treatment. Egg quality is one of the main contributing factors to infertility and is known to deteriorate rapidly with increasing female age. This research collaboration has the potential to validate novel therapeutics and offer hope to millions struggling to conceive.

This collaboration will allow U-Ploid to leverage Care Fertility's extensive clinical expertise, built upon its outstanding reputation for excellent success rates, high medical standards, and clinical leadership.

"We are thrilled to begin this collaborative research with U-Ploid Biotechnologies," said Prof. Alison Campbell, Chief Scientific Officer of Care Fertility. "Advancing knowledge and treatments to support women facing age-related infertility is a priority for Care Fertility and to think that this research could help prevent the most common cause of infertility is extraordinary."

The collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of U-Ploid's lead programme, a proprietary first-in-class therapeutic, enabling it to reach the clinical stage more quickly and efficiently.

"We are excited to partner with Care Fertility on this research as we enter the next stage of development," said Dr. Jordan Abdi, Co-founder & CEO of U-Ploid Biotechnologies. "This collaboration provides us with the opportunity to work closely with a highly respected leader in fertility care and to gain valuable clinical insights."

U-Ploid Biotechnologies' lead programme has shown promising preclinical activity in addressing age-related natural egg deterioration. The collaboration is a long-term research effort, and the partners are planning on enrolling patients into the first study later this year.

About Care Fertility

Care Fertility is the UK's leading fertility treatment provider, dedicated to making family possible for everyone. With over 25 years of experience, Care Fertility has helped create thousands of families through its compassionate, patient-centred approach and world-class expertise in reproductive medicine.

Care Fertility operates a national network of clinics across the UK, as well as internationally in Ireland, Spain, and the United States, offering a comprehensive range of fertility treatments, including IVF, egg and sperm donation, fertility preservation, and genetic testing. Guided by its core values of compassion, collaboration, and expertise, Care Fertility is committed to advancing fertility care and supporting patients every step of the way on their journey to parenthood.

To learn more, visit .

About U-Ploid Biotechnologies:

U-Ploid is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class reproductive health therapeutics to address the global unmet need of age-related fertility decline. The Company's lead programme is a proprietary first-in-class drug candidate, with promising preclinical activity against age-related damage in oocytes. Co-founded by leading scientists and industry experts, U-Ploid is pioneering innovative solutions to improve IVF outcomes and expand the window of reproductive opportunity. U-Ploid is committed to improving access to better reproductive health outcomes and envisions a future where anyone who wants to start a family, can. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE U-Ploid Biotechnologies

