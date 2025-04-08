Nicklaus Children's Provides Life-Saving Training To The School District Of Palm Beach County Through Project ADAM

MIAMI, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's and the School District of Palm Beach County (SDPBC) launch Project ADAM training in Palm Beach County public schools to prepare employees to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). To date, staff at 77 SDPBC schools have received training provided by Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute clinicians in life-saving methods, including CPR, response plan development, and use of automated external defibrillation (AED) devices. Staff at all SDPBC-operated schools will be trained by the end of 2025.

Group gathers at William T. Dwyer High School on Friday, April 4, 2025, during the launch of Nicklaus Children's Project ADAM program in the School District of Palm Beach County. L - R: Superintendent Michael J. Burke, Dwyer High School Principal Corey Brooks, School Board Member Matthew Jay Lane, District 1, Patty McDonald, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, School Board Member Virginia Savietto, District 2, Melissa Olen, APRN, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Heart Institute, Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, School Board Member Erica Whitfield, District 4, School Board Member Gloria Branch, District 5, and Nicklaus O' Leary, American former professional football player and Dwyer High School Alum.

William T. Dwyer High School staff demonstrate life-saving skills learned through the completion of the Project ADAM training provided by the Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute team.

Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute is one of only two affiliates of Project ADAM in Florida. Project ADAM is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving our community through educational programs that help prevent deaths associated with SCA. In its role as the Project ADAM South Florida affiliate, Nicklaus Children's is committed to helping implement life-saving training and education programs at schools as well as community organizations. Miami-Dade County Public School District is 100 percent heart safe, and an additional 40 charter schools have received training throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County.

"Nicklaus Children's Hospital is proud to be an affiliate for Project ADAM providing life-saving tools throughout three counties for the children and families in South Florida," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "Since our launch of Project ADAM South Florida, there have been nine lives saved in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We're excited to expand this impactful program to Palm Beach County schools and families. As the leading pediatric hospital in South Florida with a nationally ranked Heart Institute, we strive to put your child first by training school staff to respond in critical situations like sudden cardiac arrest events."

"We are proud that so many members of Team Palm Beach are now equipped with additional life-saving training through the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Project ADAM program," said Michael J. Burke, Superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County. "Every second counts in a cardiac emergency. This initiative ensures our schools are better prepared to act swiftly and confidently when it matters most."

Schools and facilities that complete the Project ADAM training receive a two-year certification.

In addition to representing Project ADAM, Nicklaus Children's is also a leading advocate and provider of free EKG testing to identify children at risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The hospital has offered free EKG screenings to children and adolescents in the community since 2011 and has screened over 70,000 children. The simple heart screening takes only a few minutes and can help detect heart conditions that may not be evident in routine school or sports physical examinations.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters MostTM

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. With more than 850 physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists, the hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices. In Palm Beach County, Nicklaus Children has presence in Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington and Boynton Beach. The only hospital "where your child matters mostTM," Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Transfer Center, Nick4Kids, and LifeFlight are responsible for transporting and saving close to 5,000 lives a year from across Florida, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Our 325-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit .

About the School District of Palm Beach County

The School District of Palm Beach County is the tenth largest in the nation and the fifth largest in the State of Florida serving more than 189,000 students (this number includes students that attend non-District operated Charter Schools) who speak 150 languages and dialects. As the largest employer in Palm Beach County, the School District has 22,801 employees, including more than 13,003 teachers.

