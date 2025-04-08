Nuance Audio Glasses Now Available In The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Paving the way for a disruptive new category in the med-tech space, Nuance Audio Glasses are FDA-registered over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, allowing consumers to address their hearing needs without requiring a prescription or an audiologist visit. After decades of adoption barriers ranging from comfort to visibility, consumers will finally be able to see clearly and hear clearly, with a single product that is both beautiful and highly functional.

"Nuance Audio represents a breakthrough in hearing solutions, removing traditional barriers of stigma, cost and accessibility," said Stefano Genco, Head of Nuance Audio. "By integrating this technology into stylish eyewear, we are offering a discreet, comfortable and high-quality solution that helps people stay engaged in their daily lives."

In the U.S., Nuance Audio Glasses are available now at LensCrafters, Target Optical, Pearle Vision, and other authorized optical and audiology practices and retailers. The glasses retail for approximately one-quarter of the average price of traditional prescription hearing aids.

Nuance Audio Glasses will also become available in certain European countries in the first half of 2025, including Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

The U.S. hearing solutions market remains underserved, much like the vision market decades ago, where consumers are often hesitant to wear corrective devices due to factors such as stigma, discomfort, cost and limited accessibility2. Nuance Audio Glasses aim to break down these barriers, offering a discreet, stylish and functional solution for the approximately 73 million Americans3 who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.

"At EssilorLuxottica, we are committed to leveraging innovation to enhance people's lives," said Genco. "Hearing loss can be an isolating challenge, and we believe technology should bring people closer, not set them apart. Nuance Audio Glasses seamlessly integrate hearing support into stylish eyewear, giving people the freedom to see and hear with confidence."

About the product

Nuance Audio glasses are the new invisible open-ear hearing solution for perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Unlike traditional hearing aids, Nuance Audio Glasses offer an all-in-one solution that eliminates the need for separate devices, seamlessly integrating hearing enhancement into a lightweight, stylish frame.

Nuance Audio Glasses use directional microphones and open-ear speakers to provide a comfortable and natural listening experience. Beamforming technology helps focus on the sounds that matter most while reducing background noise interference.

Nuance Audio Glasses are intended for adults 18 and older.

Use cases



Restaurants & Crowded Places : Struggling to follow conversations in noisy restaurants? Directional microphones reduce background noise, allowing users to focus on the voices that matter and making dining out more enjoyable.

Workplaces : Busy meetings and bustling offices? Enhanced speech clarity helps users stay sharp and confident throughout the day. Family Gatherings : Don't miss out on shared laughter and heartfelt moments-Nuance Audio Glasses amplify speech naturally, making conversations clearer and more engaging.

What makes Nuance Audio Glasses unique



Invisible hearing aid : Breaking the stigma with discreet, stylish glasses that seamlessly integrate vision and hearing support.

Open-ear comfort : Lightweight, open-ear speakers avoid irritation and offer all-day wearability.

Lightweight design: Similar in weight to regular eyeglasses, ensuring maximum comfort for extended use.

All-in-one solution : A comprehensive solution addressing both vision and hearing needs in one elegant device.

Directional amplification : Beamforming technology enhances speech clarity in noisy environments. Easy to use : No audiologist visit required-simple setup via the Nuance Audio App.

Styles and packaging

Nuance Audio Glasses are available in two styles (Square 54/56 and Panthos 48) and two colors (Shiny Black and Shiny Burgundy) to complement any look.

With the purchase of Nuance Audio Glasses, the following accessories are also included:



Nuance Audio folded case with cleaning cloth Nuance Audio charging pad with cable included

A Nuance Audio remote control can be purchased separately.

Lenses

Consumers can customize their Nuance Audio glasses with their preferred prescription optical lenses, including a wide range of Transitions® lenses for adaptive light control.

Nuance Audio App

The Nuance Audio App4 is the essential Nuance Audio Glasses companion for setting up and personalizing the glasses. The app is mandatory for audio calibration and firmware updates and allows users to personalize the Nuance Audio experience.5 Key features include:



Noise reduction management: Users can customize the level of background noise they want to hear with three noise reduction settings.

Audio modes: Switch between Frontal Mode, which focuses on face-to-face conversations, and All-Around Mode, which amplifies all surrounding sounds.

Preset options: Choose from four pre-configured amplification settings (A, B, C, or D) based on individual hearing needs. Volume control: Adjust amplification levels on a scale from 1 to 5.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of advanced vision care products, eyewear and med-tech solutions. Its Mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs, personal style aspirations and desire to feel more connected to the world around them. EssilorLuxottica is home to the most innovative lens technologies, including Varilux, Stellest and Transitions, iconic brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Supreme, the most desired luxury licensed brands and world-class retailers including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Vision Express and Apollo. Backed by robust R&D investments, distinctive capabilities and a top-quality asset portfolio, EssilorLuxottica drives innovation across categories, from cutting-edge medical instruments and solutions for eye health to category-defining smart glasses, all of which push the boundaries of the industry and reimagine the eyes as a gateway to new possibilities. With over 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 600 operations facilities and 18,000 stores, the group generated consolidated revenue of Euro 26.5 billion in 2024. Its OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has given access to sustainable vision care to nearly 1 billion people in underserved communities. EssilorLuxottica trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX; Bloomberg: EL:FP. .

1 For consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss

2 Franks, I., & Timmer, B. H. B. (2023). Reasons for the non-use of hearing aids: perspectives of non-users, past users, and family members. International Journal of Audiology, 63(10), 794–801.

3 Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD; Haile et. al., 2024)

4 The Nuance Audio App is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 16 or later (release 0.3.7 onward) and Android devices running Android 12 or later with SDK 24 (release 0.4.1 onward).

5 The Nuance Audio App is necessary to manage noise reduction level and set the preferred preset option. The other two settings, i.e., switching between the two audio modes and adjusting the volume of amplification, can also be regulated using the Nuance Audio Glasses.

SOURCE Nuance Audio