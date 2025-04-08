Activtrak Wins Silver Reworked IMPACT Award For Most Innovative Workplace Productivity Solution

Parts ASAP boosts employee productivity and achieves 122X ROI with ActivTrak

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it is a winner of the Silver Reworked IMPACT Award for the Most Innovative Workplace Productivity Solution, marking its second win for achievement in workforce optimization and employee experience.

Award judges recognized ActivTrak for enabling Parts ASAP , a North American equipment supplier, to increase productivity across its 700-person workforce while aligning diverse teams, tools and processes after 18 acquisitions and a shift to remote work.

Using ActivTrak's workforce analytics solution, Parts ASAP reduced non-productive time by 42%, added 12,000 productive hours per month and achieved a 122X ROI - a $6.82 million increase in business value. The visibility ActivTrak provided into productivity patterns, software usage and security laid the foundation for stronger collaboration, better decision-making and long-term growth.

"For some positions, understanding productivity is quite easy - you can look at sales results, the number of phone calls made, etc. but for other positions, it's harder to come up with those KPIs. You need to have some leading indicators that help you understand, What are people doing with their time? What are they doing on their computer? Are there security risks? What different tools and technologies and tools are they using?," said John B. Fraser , CIO at Parts ASAP. "From maximizing productivity to maximizing security, ActivTrak was able to do all of that for us."

"Being honored with the Reworked IMPACT Award reinforces what we hear every day from customers: workforce analytics are a critical solution for doing business and building productive, healthy workforces," said Heidi Farris , CEO of ActivTrak. "We're honored to be recognized once again for helping companies like Parts ASAP optimize their workforce and achieve transformative business results."

Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan, with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: .

