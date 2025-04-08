American Student Assistance Announces New AI-Powered Partner And Tasks For Its Evolveme Digital Career Readiness Platform That Helps Millions Of Teens Gain Real-World Experience, Build Valuable Skills And Professional Networks For The Workforce

Award-Winning, Free EvolveMe Enables Youth to Build Skills Employers Value Through Deep Engagement with More Than 80 Career-Ready Activities Like AI-Powered Career Development Tools and Conversational Resume Builder

BOSTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures, today announced the expansion of its EvolveMe ® partner network, including GoEducate, and new career readiness tasks from existing partners Skillsline, Get Schooled, and Tallo. Launched in 2023, EvolveMe is an award-winning, free, skill building and career experimentation platform that incentivizes young people to take actions that advance their career interests. The digital experience gives more than two million teens access to more than 180 diverse career experimentation tasks – powered by innovative partner organizations – with an 81 percent completion rate.

"Through EvolveMe, we are proud to partner with innovative organizations to give teens the experiences and skills they need to help them make informed, confident decisions about what comes next after high school," said Clay Colarusso, CMO and SVP of Digital Strategy, ASA.

New Partner

GoEducate is a free and open marketplace with built-in, AI-powered career development tools that connect all learners and job seekers to career pathways, in-demand skills, and workforce opportunities. The company connects education programs, job postings including internships and apprenticeships, and student profiles to help communities address labor market inefficiencies and shortages.

"By adding GoSurvey to EvolveMe, we are committing to bridge the career cliff from K-12 into life after high school, while meeting teens where they are on an iterative journey of knowing themselves, and what opportunities are ahead in a changing world," says Eric Kmiec, CEO and Founder of GoEducate.

Existing EvolveMe Partners Investing in New Tasks



In 2023, Skillsline brought its digital 10-minute microlessons to EvolveMe, teaching teens the durable human skills that power success in education, employment, and life. With offerings teaching healthy ways to cope with stress, positively use self-talk, active listening strategies, and more, Skillsline's focus on interaction, engagement, and reflection helps that learning to "stick" and translate to meaningful personal growth. "Through our partnership with EvolveMe, we've delivered over 200,000 lessons through the platform and seen completion rates of over 90%. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach so many young people and heartened to see their recognition of the value of this learning. Durable human skills are too infrequently taught in formal education, but we know they are instrumental to future opportunity. ASA's ability and commitment to reaching youth where they are is vital and we're grateful for the continued partnership," said Courtney Reilly, Co-Founder of Skillsline.

Get Schooled suite of resources now features a Resume Builder that is AI-powered. Youth have the opportunity to choose from seven different coaches, communicate in six different languages, and paste in a job description or job title to help tailor a customized resume. "At Get Schooled , we're simplifying the postsecondary and first jobs process by providing clear, research-based information, tools, and supports that empower youth to succeed in education and employment. We're thrilled to launch our most innovative tool to date-Resume Builder-a conversational AI tool that helps youth create their first resume in less than 15 minutes! Whether students have job experience or not, Resume Builder will help them highlight the skills that all employers look for," said John Branam, Executive Director of Get Schooled. With more than 1,800 careers to explore, offering over 134,000 courses and certifications, with millions of full-time jobs available, and over 500,000 entry-level jobs and internships, Tallo enables young talent to discover and explore career options, take courses, earn valuable certifications, and get a job that helps them build a better life. "Tallo's partnership with ASA's EvolveMe is built on deep user insights and innovative tools, helping young people not only explore potential careers but actively build skills, expand their networks, and secure real opportunities. By integrating Tallo's resources into ASA's dynamic platform, we're creating solutions that go beyond exposure to truly empower early talent. Together, we're making the career launch experience more seamless, accessible, and impactful - helping young people move confidently from exploration to employment," said Allison Danielsen, CEO, Tallo.

Dive Deeper with EvolveMe

ProjectSet helps students build durable skills through a personalized journey of on-demand videos, accredited masterclasses, and mentored projects – both inside and beyond the classroom. ProjectSet is growing rapidly and has helped 60,000 new users to learn about and build durable skills. "Our partnership with ASA and EvolveMe reflects our shared commitment to democratize access to durable skills and career readiness for middle and high school students. By combining ProjectSet's simulated work-based learning programs for durable skill development with EvolveMe's innovative platform and user franchise, we're driving real impact by helping young people to discover and realize their professional potential," said Co-Founder Dhruva Banerjee. Learn more .

To learn more about how teens are preparing for the future through EvolveMe, read the Worktou , UStrive , and the DeBruce Foundation case studies.

More on ASA's Award-Winning, Free Suite of Digital Career Readiness Experiences for Teens

When taken together, these digital experiences create a powerful ecosystem that can help students find what they're good at, what they can be paid for, what the world needs, and what they love. Starting in middle school, teens can explore careers through experiences like the Future Network, a series of original videos that spans five categories and follows Gen Z as they explore and learn about different careers from industry professionals; and Futurescape®, a mobile-first experience that enables career exploration aligned with teens' interests and strengths. As teens continue their journey through high school, they can build career-ready skills and experiment with fields of interest using Next VoiceTM, a digital youth advocacy platform that empowers kids with the durable skills they need to effectively make change for the issues and causes that impact their futures; and EvolveMe, co-created with input from thousands of young people.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through access to career readiness information and experiences for all. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves-their strengths and their interests- and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission–in schools and beyond the classroom–by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape®, Next VoiceTM, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit .

