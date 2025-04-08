Purelyiv Launches Take-Home B12 Kit To Support Wellness Between IV Therapy Sessions

New B12 injection kit offers a convenient way for clients to maintain energy and wellness from home, complementing in-home IV therapy.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- purelyIV, a leading provider of mobile IV therapy in Metro Detroit, is proud to announce the launch of its new Take-Home B12 Kit, designed to support wellness and energy maintenance between in-home IV therapy appointments.

This Take-Home Kit includes a three-month supply of cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) injections, along with syringes, alcohol pads, bandaids, and a sharps container. Customers receive a free online consultation with a licensed Nurse Practitioner prior to shipping to ensure safety and personalized care. Each kit provides an easy and effective way to stay on track with health goals, even on busy schedules.

"Our clients want options that are flexible, convenient, and effective," said Michael Boumansour, CEO of purelyIV. "This new take-home kit allows people to maintain their energy levels between IV appointments while still benefiting from the trusted quality and support they expect from purelyIV."

The Take-Home B12 Kit is available for $200 to Michigan residents and can be ordered directly from the purelyIV website: . It's the perfect addition to a wellness routine for those looking to stay energized and proactive about their health.

