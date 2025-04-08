Global Vehicle Security Market Size To Reach US$ 16.50 Billion By 2032
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2025
|$10.83 billion
|Estimated Value by 2032
|$16.50 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%
|Historical Data
|2020 To 2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 To 2032
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Million/Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Application
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|Growth Drivers
| . Increasing vehicle theft rates
. Advancements in automotive electronics
|Restraints & Challenges
| . High costs of advanced security systems
. Potential technical failures leading to vehicle lockouts
Opportunities for Growth
The global vehicle security market also offers a lot of opportunities fuel by growth of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. These requires enhanced security solutions due to their high-tech features and increased connectivity. Growing adoption of EVs and AVs as on rise, the demand for reliable and secure systems to protect vehicles from cyber threat, unauthorized hacking, and hacking will also rise. Moreover, rising demand for fleet management services along with the need to protect fleets of vehicles from vandalism and theft.
Emerging Vehicle Security Market Trends
The major trends is rise in biometric security system including fingerprint and facial recognition, these system provides highly personalized and secure access to vehicles.
Another trend is growing usage of connected vehicles security system, in this car owners can monitor and control vehicle security features remotely with the help of their smartphones.
Shift towards integrating multi-layered security system that offers the combination of physical and digital protection. This ensures that the vehicles are safeguarded against wide range of potential threats.
Analyst's View
“The global vehicle security market is witnessing a significant transformation, owing to technological advancement and increasing concerns over vehicle theft and cyber security. As the automotive landscape evolves with the electric, connected, autonomous vehicles, the demand for advanced and multi-faceted security system continues to grow”, says lead CMI analyst Gautam Mahajan.
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the global Vehicle Security Market include:
- Continental AG Delphi Automotive Denso Corporation Hells Kgaa Hueck & Co. Lear Corporation Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. Valeo SA ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation Gentex Corporation Visteon Corporation Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Aptiv PLC NXP Semiconductors
Key Developments
In February 2025, Autel North America introduced company's tablet that is certified to access Mercedes-Benz vehicle Security Gateway.
In January 2025, U.S. President Joe Biden announced measures amid to protect the United States from national security risks linked to the exploitation.
Market Segmentation
Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Immobilizers Alarm Systems Remote Keyless Entry Passive Keyless Entry Central Locking Systems
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
