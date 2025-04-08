(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, CA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vehicle Security Market size to reach US$ 16.50 billion by 2032 In terms of value, The Global Vehicle Security Market size was valued at USD 10.83 billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 16.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Get a Sample Report of Vehicle Security Market @ Global Vehicle Security Market Key Takeaways . Based on type, the immobilizer segment is poised to reach at a valuation of USD 3.42 billion in 2025. . By application, passenger vehicles segment is projected to hold USD 7.295 billion in 2025. . As per Coherent Market Insights, North America is projected to reach at a total of US$ 3.83 billion in 2025. On the hand, Asia Pacific is poised to hold a valuation of USD 2.90 billion in 2035. Growing Theft and Security Concerns Fuels Market Growth The global vehicle security market is experiencing promising growth owing to growing concerns about vehicle theft and rising demand for advanced safety features. Moreover, rising adoption of advanced driver-assistance system that offers high protection against unauthorized access and theft. Adoption of advanced technologies such as biometric access system, GPS tracking, and remote immobilization will fuel demand further. In addition, rising vehicle automation and development of connected car technologies will drive demand. Growing rate of high value vehicles on road and rise of organized vehicle theft will lead to increased demand for security system. High Investment Cost Limiting Market Growth Despite of all the challenges, the global vehicle security market faces various challenges that limits market expansion. The major restraint is high cost associated with advanced security technologies that acts as a barrier for various vehicle owners in emerging economies. The high cost associated with the investment of installation of advanced security system including GPS tracking, biometrics access controls, and encrypted key fobs. Moreover, complexity of integrating new security systems with existing vehicle infrastructure will create challenges for end-user and manufacturers. Vehicle Security Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $10.83 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $16.50 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Increasing vehicle theft rates

. Advancements in automotive electronics Restraints & Challenges . High costs of advanced security systems

. Potential technical failures leading to vehicle lockouts

Opportunities for Growth

The global vehicle security market also offers a lot of opportunities fuel by growth of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. These requires enhanced security solutions due to their high-tech features and increased connectivity. Growing adoption of EVs and AVs as on rise, the demand for reliable and secure systems to protect vehicles from cyber threat, unauthorized hacking, and hacking will also rise. Moreover, rising demand for fleet management services along with the need to protect fleets of vehicles from vandalism and theft.

Emerging Vehicle Security Market Trends

The major trends is rise in biometric security system including fingerprint and facial recognition, these system provides highly personalized and secure access to vehicles.

Another trend is growing usage of connected vehicles security system, in this car owners can monitor and control vehicle security features remotely with the help of their smartphones.

Shift towards integrating multi-layered security system that offers the combination of physical and digital protection. This ensures that the vehicles are safeguarded against wide range of potential threats.

Analyst's View

“The global vehicle security market is witnessing a significant transformation, owing to technological advancement and increasing concerns over vehicle theft and cyber security. As the automotive landscape evolves with the electric, connected, autonomous vehicles, the demand for advanced and multi-faceted security system continues to grow”, says lead CMI analyst Gautam Mahajan.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global Vehicle Security Market include:



Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Hells Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Gentex Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Aptiv PLC NXP Semiconductors



Key Developments

In February 2025, Autel North America introduced company's tablet that is certified to access Mercedes-Benz vehicle Security Gateway.

In January 2025, U.S. President Joe Biden announced measures amid to protect the United States from national security risks linked to the exploitation.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)



Immobilizers

Alarm Systems

Remote Keyless Entry

Passive Keyless Entry Central Locking Systems



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)



Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

