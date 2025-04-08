HAWM Law Recognized For Diversity Excellence And Leadership At 2025 Florida Legal Awards

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HAWM Law is proud to announce that it has been named a Finalist in the “Diversity & Inclusion – Firm” category at the upcoming 2025 Florida Legal Awards, hosted by the Daily Business Review. This recognition highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive legal environment and advocating for underrepresented communities throughout Florida.

Adding to this honor, Alisia Adamson Profit, Esq., Managing Attorney at HAWM Law, has been named one of the“Distinguished Leader Honorees”. This prestigious accolade celebrates legal professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and impact within the legal industry and broader community.

“These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and values that drive us,” said a representative of the firm.“At HAWM Law, diversity and leadership are more than ideals-they're the foundation of how we serve our clients and our community.”

The Florida Legal Awards celebrate attorneys, law firms, and legal departments that have made a remarkable difference in the practice of law across the state. Finalists and honorees will be celebrated at a formal event in Miami this spring.

For more details about the awards, visit .

About HAWM Law

HAWM Law is a full-service law firm based in Orlando, Florida, committed to empowering individuals, families, and businesses with trusted legal representation. The firm offers services in family law, immigration, criminal defense, and business law, with a passion for equity, advocacy, and justice.

Charlotte Arkwright

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.