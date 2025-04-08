Arete Named Sentinelone 2025 Incident Response Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Presented at PartnerOne Summit, the award recognizes Arete for its excellence in providing world-class cyber defense to enterprises of all sizes.

- Joe Mann, Founder and CEO of AreteBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arete proudly announced that it has been named Incident Response Partner of the Year by SentinelOne(NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security. Presented at PartnerOne Summit, SentinelOne's annual partner event, the award recognizes Arete for its excellence in providing world-class cyber defense to enterprises of all sizes with the AI-powered, secure-by-design SingularityTM Platform . Selected from a competitive pool of international Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Advisory firms, and Cybersecurity Service Providers, Arete distinguished itself through frontline innovation and the rapid deployment of SentinelOne's platform during incident response engagements.With a focus on rapid response, Arete deploys SentinelOne Singularity to contain threats and restore business operations within days, reducing business interruption for critical industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and the public sector. This commitment to swift response has saved organizations billions in business interruption costs and protected millions of jobs.“At SentinelOne, we are proud to partner with a powerful community of industry leaders to deliver AI-driven security solutions that protect businesses from today's most advanced threats,” said Brian Lanigan, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partner Ecosystem, SentinelOne.“With their deep cybersecurity expertise and proven success deploying SentinelOne's autonomous platform, Arete is helping organizations stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions and continued commitment to securing the future of business.”The 2025 NAM PartnerOne Summit Awards recognize forward-thinking organizations that are partnering with SentinelOne to deliver ground-breaking innovations that are creating value for our mutual customers and fueling our collective success.“Arete is humbled to receive SentinelOne's Incident Response Partner of the Year Award,” says Joe Mann, founder and CEO of Arete.“Since 2018, Arete and SentinelOne have collaborated to provide data-driven cybersecurity solutions, protecting thousands of organizations and securing millions of jobs. This recognition reflects the continuation of that partnership and our joint commitment to combat cyber extortion and strengthen business resilience worldwide.”About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from thousands of engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit .

Annemarie Cyboron

Arete

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.