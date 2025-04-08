FICCI Sports Sub-Committee For Uttar Pradesh Makes Impactful Debut

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, April 8 (IANS) In a milestone moment for India's sports economy, IMT Ghaziabad in association with the newly constituted FICCI Sports Committee - Uttar Pradesh Chapter hosted a high-impact Round Table Discussion on the Sports Goods Manufacturing Industry of Uttar Pradesh. The event marked not just a critical policy dialogue, but also the powerful debut of the UP Chapter of the FICCI Sports Committee, setting the tone for transformative industry engagement in the region.

The Round Table convened over 20 leading sports manufacturers, distinguished policymakers, sportspersons, and academicians under one roof at the IMT Ghaziabad campus, with a shared goal to address challenges, unlock opportunities, and reimagine Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for sports goods manufacturing.

Delivering the welcome address, Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, emphasised the institution's commitment to nation-building through industry–academia–policy convergence.

“Conversations like these are where futures are shaped. At IMT, we take pride in nurturing platforms that fuel economic and social transformation,” he said.

The vision behind this initiative was driven by Kanishka Pandey, Head – Centre for Sports Research at IMT Ghaziabad and Chair of the newly-launched FICCI Sports Committee – UP Chapter. Dr. Pandey called the Round Table“a starting point for long-overdue reforms,” and outlined the need for comprehensive policy frameworks, research-backed advocacy, and global competitiveness for the sports goods industry in the state.

The debut of the FICCI Sports Committee – UP Chapter was widely appreciated by stakeholders for its timely creation and clear intent. With its very first event, the committee made an assertive and constructive entry, pledging to act as a catalyst for sustained dialogue and actionable reforms.

Among the esteemed participants were Padma Shri Ashok Dhyanchand, Olympian and son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand; Rachna Govil, former Executive Director, Sports Authority of India; and representatives of iconic brands like SG and BDM.

Their insights, experience, and historical perspective added immense value to the discussion. Prof. Nivisha Singh ably moderated the session, ensuring a balanced and forward-looking exchange. Key contributions from Pranav Yadav and Anirban Chatterjee of FICCI, along with Sujoy Ganguly, a Member FICCI Sports Committee, and Amit Gupta, FICCI UP State Head, played a pivotal role in shaping the day's success.

The Round Table is the first in a multi-phase initiative that will include white papers, policy documents, industry reports, and continuous engagements with manufacturers and government bodies. The ultimate goal is to align Uttar Pradesh's industrial potential with India's global sporting ambitions.

Through this initiative, IMT Ghaziabad's Centre for Sports Research reaffirms its leadership in sports-focused policy advocacy, and the newly created FICCI Sports Committee – UP Chapter signals a new era of proactive, results-oriented industry engagement.