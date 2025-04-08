Cascade Services Announces The Acquisitions Of Harrington Air Conditioning In Pinellas County Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services marks their 12th acquisition, and their 9th in the state of Florida, with the addition of Harrington Air Conditioning to their platform of residential tri-trade services.

This acquisition reinforces Cascade Services' commitment to expanding its footprint and offering top-tier HVAC services throughout the Gulf States.

Founded in 1979, Harrington Air Conditioning has built a strong reputation in the St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Pinellas County areas by providing high-quality, energy-efficient HVAC solutions, including air conditioning repair, installation, and maintenance, as well as heating and air quality services. Known for their exceptional customer service and commitment to quick, reliable solutions, Harrington AC has become a trusted partner for residential clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harrington Air Conditioning to the Cascade Services family," said Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services. "Their long-standing reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled service and build lasting customer relationships. This acquisition enables us to further extend our reach and provide even more comprehensive HVAC services to customers in the St. Petersburg and surrounding regions."

Harrington Air Conditioning will continue to operate under its established name and brand while benefiting from Cascade Services' extensive resources. Cascade's operational expertise, advanced technology, and financial backing will help enhance the service offerings, streamline operations, and expand service capabilities for customers in the area.

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out to [email protected] or visit .

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

SOURCE Cascade Services

